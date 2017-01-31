International Business Machines Corpo...

International Business Machines Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.40

14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

International Business Machines Corporation declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 10th.

Chicago, IL

