InterDigital Engineer Named IEEE Fellow
InterDigital, Inc. , a mobile technology research and development company, today announced that Dr. Chonggang Wang, a technical staff member in its IoT unit, has been named an Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Fellow, effective January 1, 2017, for his work benefiting Internet of Things enabling technologies. IEEE Fellows are elected based on outstanding records of accomplishments in any of the IEEE fields of interest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|11 hr
|Upset FILIPINO
|47
|There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy...
|Jan 2
|ThomasA
|4
|How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12)
|Dec 27
|lisaelliott
|7
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec 24
|Solarman
|1
|The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ...
|Dec 10
|natureboy
|2
|After 56 years, Photocircuits closing down (Feb '07)
|Dec 5
|Dude tube
|140
|Super Mario Run Release Date Revealed by Nintendo
|Nov '16
|mosesreed
|2
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC