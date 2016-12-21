Impact of Existing and Emerging Weara...

Impact of Existing and Emerging Wearable Electronics Market Trends 2014-2020

Future Market Insights has announced the addition of the "Wearable Electronics Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2014 - 2020" report to their offering. With various applications in a wide range of verticals such as fitness and wellbeing, medical and healthcare, entertainment and infotainment, industrial, commercial, aerospace, and military, wearable electronics facilitate a variety of functions.

