HARMAN and Holographic AR Displays Pioneer WayRay Announce Collaboration for Automotive Market

HARMAN International , the premier connected technologies company for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, and WayRay, a Swiss headquartered pioneer in Holographic AR displays, announced a collaboration to develop a wide view angle full windshield heads-up display proof of concept for the automotive market. WayRay, a pioneer of holographic AR displays for the auto industry, specializes in innovative use of holographic optical elements that enable an augmented reality projection system that is significantly more compact than traditional mirror and lens based projection technology and allows for high-resolution projection in direct line of sight of the driver particularly for ADAS applications such as augmented navigation.

