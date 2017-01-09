FY2017 Earnings Forecast for AMTEK, I...

FY2017 Earnings Forecast for AMTEK, Inc. (AME) Issued By KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2017 earnings estimates for AMTEK in a research report issued on Friday. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.40.

