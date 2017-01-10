Fuel Cell Power Plant at Correctional Institution Achieves Commercial ...
Enhancing power reliability of Santa Rita Jail's critical infrastructure with continuous on-site power generation that is virtually free of pollutants FuelCell Energy, through a direct subsidiary, retains power purchase agreement and long term project cash flows with financing provided by PNC Energy Capital DANBURY, Conn., Jan. 10, 2017 -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. , a global leader in the design, manufacture, operation and project development of ultra-clean, efficient and reliable fuel cell power plants, announced the commercial operation of a megawatt-class combined heat and power fuel cell plant located at Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County, California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Jan 4
|Upset FILIPINO
|47
|There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy...
|Jan 2
|ThomasA
|4
|How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12)
|Dec 27
|lisaelliott
|7
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec 24
|Solarman
|1
|The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ...
|Dec 10
|natureboy
|2
|After 56 years, Photocircuits closing down (Feb '07)
|Dec '16
|Dude tube
|140
|Super Mario Run Release Date Revealed by Nintendo
|Nov '16
|mosesreed
|2
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC