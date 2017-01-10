Fuel Cell Power Plant at Correctional Institution Achieves Commercial ...

Enhancing power reliability of Santa Rita Jail's critical infrastructure with continuous on-site power generation that is virtually free of pollutants FuelCell Energy, through a direct subsidiary, retains power purchase agreement and long term project cash flows with financing provided by PNC Energy Capital DANBURY, Conn., Jan. 10, 2017 -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. , a global leader in the design, manufacture, operation and project development of ultra-clean, efficient and reliable fuel cell power plants, announced the commercial operation of a megawatt-class combined heat and power fuel cell plant located at Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County, California.

