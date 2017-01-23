Franklin Electric Declares Payment of Quarterly Cash Dividend
Franklin Electric Co., Inc. announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share payable February 16, 2017, to shareowners of record on February 2, 2017. Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and fuel.
