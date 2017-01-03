Federal Circuit to Reconsider Appealability of Time-Bar Determinations in Institution Decisions

On January 4, 2017, the Federal Circuit agreed to reconsider en banc a panel decision in Wi-Fi One, LLC v. Broadcom Corp. , 837 F.3d 1329 , which held that a patent owner cannot appeal a determination by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that an inter partes review petitioner is not time-barred under 35 U.S.C. 315 to challenge the patent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.