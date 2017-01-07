EPA Honors LG Electronics at CES with Top-Level Gold Award in Electronics Recycling Challenge

Presented here today on "CESA 2017 Sustainability Day," the Gold Tier Award recognizes LG's significant contributions to the EPA's SMM Electronics Challenge goals by increasing the amount of used electronics collected for reuse and recycle, striving to send 100 percent of used electronics collected to certified third-party recyclers, and publicly sharing detailed information about its electronic management practices. CES 2017 spotlights LG's strong commitment to sustainability and leadership in energy efficient products and renewable energy.

