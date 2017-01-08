Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley
The firm currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $49.00. Morgan Stanley's price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.99% from the company's current price.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Jan 4
|Upset FILIPINO
|47
|There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy...
|Jan 2
|ThomasA
|4
|How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12)
|Dec 27
|lisaelliott
|7
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec 24
|Solarman
|1
|The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ...
|Dec 10
|natureboy
|2
|After 56 years, Photocircuits closing down (Feb '07)
|Dec '16
|Dude tube
|140
|Super Mario Run Release Date Revealed by Nintendo
|Nov '16
|mosesreed
|2
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC