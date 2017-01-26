Dow Chemical Profit Beats Estimates on Consumer Focus
Seeds and chemical maker Dow Chemical reported a better-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit, helped by its focus on consumer markets such as agriculture and automotive, and a move to take full control of its Dow Corning venture. Excluding the Dow Corning transaction, Dow's sales rose 2.5 percent to $11.75 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, with sales increasing in four of its five businesses.
