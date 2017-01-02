Corning Incorporated (GLW) Shares Sold by Chemical Bank
Chemical Bank lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,505 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period.
Read more at Daily Political.
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy...
|Mon
|ThomasA
|4
|How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12)
|Dec 27
|lisaelliott
|7
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec 24
|Solarman
|1
|The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ...
|Dec 10
|natureboy
|2
|After 56 years, Photocircuits closing down (Feb '07)
|Dec 5
|Dude tube
|140
|Super Mario Run Release Date Revealed by Nintendo
|Nov '16
|mosesreed
|2
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Flapper51
|45
