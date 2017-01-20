Continental Resources CEO on Trump and Energy's Future
Harold Hamm, chairman and chief executive officer at Continental Resources, discusses his hopes for energy industry regulations to be rolled back under the administration of President-elect Donald Trump and the prospect of U.S. oil independence and increased shale oil drilling. He speaks with Bloomberg's Alix Steel on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Americas."
