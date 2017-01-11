Broadcom Announces Private Offering o...

Broadcom Announces Private Offering of Senior Notes

Broadcom Limited announced today that two of its subsidiaries, Broadcom Corporation and Broadcom Cayman Finance Limited intend to offer senior notes, subject to market conditions and other factors. The notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Broadcom and certain of its other subsidiaries.

