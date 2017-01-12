BlackRock Investment Management LLC H...

BlackRock Investment Management LLC Has $7,907,000 Position in Regal Beloit Corporation

BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Regal Beloit Corporation by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,921 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

