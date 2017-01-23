Biz briefly: New COO at BigRentz; RMA economic forecast is Wednesday
Leila Keating, a longtime Disney cast member presented on Jan. 18 a check for $5,000 on behalf of the Disney VoluntEARS Community Fund to Michelle Wulfestieg, executive director of Southern California Hospice Foundation. Scott Cannon has been appointed president and chief operating officer at BigRentz in Irvine.
