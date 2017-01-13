Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) to ...

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. - Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for Axcelis Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14) 11 hr Adam Speed World 9
Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12) Jan 4 Upset FILIPINO 47
News There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy... Jan 2 ThomasA 4
How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12) Dec 27 lisaelliott 7
News Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav... Dec 24 Solarman 1
News The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ... Dec '16 natureboy 2
News After 56 years, Photocircuits closing down (Feb '07) Dec '16 Dude tube 140
See all Electronics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,573 • Total comments across all topics: 277,889,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC