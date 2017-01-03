At impeachment trial, Park accused of...

At impeachment trial, Park accused of violating constitution

Yoon Jeon-chu, center, who has been President Park Geun-hye's aide since 2013, is questioned by media upon her arrival for the hearing in the impeachment trial of Park at the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. South Korean lawmakers on Thursday accused Park of "broadly and gravely" violating the constitution as the country's Constitutional Court began hearing oral arguments in her impeachment trial.

Chicago, IL

