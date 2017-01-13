Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) Shares ...

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 8,511 shares of the company's stock after selling 672 shares during the period.

