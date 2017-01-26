Apple to build 200MW solar farm to power data center
Apple announced today a joint venture with Nevada Energy to build out 200MW of photovoltaic solar capacity to power its data center in Reno, Nevada. Cut to the key news in technology trends and IT breakthroughs with the InfoWorld Daily newsletter , our summary of the top tech happenings.
