Apple partner Wistron seeks to expand India smartphone parts plant - government official
Smartphone component maker Wistron Corp, which counts Apple Inc among its customers, has applied for permission to expand its plant in Bengaluru, a high-ranking regional government official said on Monday. The new iPhone 7 smartphone goes on sale inside an Apple Inc. store in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 16, 2016.
