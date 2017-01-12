Analogic Corporation to Webcast Annua...

Analogic Corporation to Webcast Annual Stockholders' Meeting

7 hrs ago

Analogic Corporation , enabling the world's medical imaging and aviation security technology, announced today that the Company's Annual Stockholders' Meeting, to be held on Thursday, January 19, 2017, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET, will be webcast live in listen-only mode. Fred Parks, president and CEO, and Bernard Bailey, chairman of the board, will host the meeting.

