An $830,000 Horse, a Presidential Sca...

An $830,000 Horse, a Presidential Scandal and Samsung Succession

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Samsung Group is getting pulled deeper into the scandal engulfing South Korea's president with prosecutors homing in on whether an $830,000 horse and millions in other payments were made to smooth succession at the top of the country's largest company. Special prosecutors summoned two top Samsung executives to answer questions Monday about the company's role in an alleged influence-peddling scheme that has already led to President Park Geun-hye's impeachment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12) Jan 4 Upset FILIPINO 47
News There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy... Jan 2 ThomasA 4
How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12) Dec 27 lisaelliott 7
News Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav... Dec 24 Solarman 1
News The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ... Dec 10 natureboy 2
News After 56 years, Photocircuits closing down (Feb '07) Dec '16 Dude tube 140
News Super Mario Run Release Date Revealed by Nintendo Nov '16 mosesreed 2
See all Electronics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,728 • Total comments across all topics: 277,772,119

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC