An $830,000 Horse, a Presidential Scandal and Samsung Succession
Samsung Group is getting pulled deeper into the scandal engulfing South Korea's president with prosecutors homing in on whether an $830,000 horse and millions in other payments were made to smooth succession at the top of the country's largest company. Special prosecutors summoned two top Samsung executives to answer questions Monday about the company's role in an alleged influence-peddling scheme that has already led to President Park Geun-hye's impeachment.
