A win for Whirlpool Corp., Clyde factoryU.S. finds illegal appliance...
Whirlpool Corp. and its factory in Clyde, Ohio, won on Tuesday when the U.S. International Trade Commission decided unanimously that Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc. have illegally "dumped" clothes washing machines into the United States from China factories for prices below fair market value.
