2 years after the hack, Sony CEO Lynton exits for Snap Inc.
In this April 25, 2014 file photo, Michael Lynton, chairman and CEO, Sony Pictures Entertainment, arrives at the 19th annual "Taste For A Cure" at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Two years after guiding the company through an unprecedented corporate hack, Lynton is leaving the company to become the chairman of the board for Snap Inc. Sony said Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, that Lynton, a 13-year Sony veteran who led both the music and entertainment group, will stay on for six months to ensure a smooth transition as Sony Corporation's President and CEO Kazuo Hirai looks for a replacement.
