Utility supplies: Conduit bodies made of corrosion-resistant alloy
Utility supplies: Thomas & Betts , a member of the ABB Group, has launched T&BA Fittings Sand Cast Aluminum Form 7 Conduit Bodies, made of CorroStallA aluminum alloy, which is among the most corrosion-resistant aluminum alloys. After 1,200 hours of 5-percent salt fog testing, the CorroStall aluminum alloy enabled the T&B Fittings Sand Cast Aluminum Form 7 Conduit Bodies to remain free of red rust and surface pitting.
