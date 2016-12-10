US Bancorp DE Sells 32,986 Shares of United Technologies Corp.
US Bancorp DE cut its position in United Technologies Corp. by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,154,328 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,986 shares during the period.
