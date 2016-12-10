Top 5 things to do while stuck at YYC Calgary International Airport during the holidays
Looking for something to do at the Calgary airport while you wait for your flight this holiday season? If you were contemplating talking to the aggressive beauty kiosk salespeople just to pass the time, fear not! YYC Calgary International Airport has lots of ideas on what you can do instead, plus over 185 shops and services for your last-minute shopping needs. You can also use the hashtag #YYCFestive on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to share your holiday moments with others in the airport.
