This parkour video shows what Super Mario Run would look like in real life
As the fastest-growing app of all-time , it's no surprise that fans have taken their enthusiasm for Super Mario Run to the streets - quite literally in the case of YouTuber Devin Super Tramp. Known best for his series of Ultra HD parkour videos, Super Mario Run Meets Parkour in Real Life! in 4K! sees a real-life Mario impersonator run, jump, and roll his way to saving Princess Peach from a dubious gang of Shy Guys.
