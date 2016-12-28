South Korea pension fund chief detain...

South Korea pension fund chief detained by special prosecutor

A South Korean special prosecution team investigating the widening influence-peddling scandal that has engulfed the presidency said it had placed the chairman of the National Pension Service under emergency arrest early on Wednesday. The special prosecutor's office did not provide further details immediately on the arrest of NPS Chairman Moon Hyung-pyo but had said on Monday it had raided his home on suspicion of abuse of power.

