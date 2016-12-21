South Korea investigators look into alleged artist blacklist
South Korea's ambassador to France Mo Chul-min, front right, arrives at the office of the independent counsel in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. South Korean investigators on Thursday summoned Mo as they widened their inquiry into a corruption scandal involving impeached President Park Geun-hye to include allegations that her administration blacklisted thousands of artists for their political beliefs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12)
|Tue
|lisaelliott
|7
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec 24
|Solarman
|1
|The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ...
|Dec 10
|natureboy
|2
|After 56 years, Photocircuits closing down (Feb '07)
|Dec 5
|Dude tube
|140
|Super Mario Run Release Date Revealed by Nintendo
|Nov '16
|mosesreed
|2
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Flapper51
|45
|critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Pete
|123
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC