South Korea investigators look into alleged artist blacklist

South Korea's ambassador to France Mo Chul-min, front right, arrives at the office of the independent counsel in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. South Korean investigators on Thursday summoned Mo as they widened their inquiry into a corruption scandal involving impeached President Park Geun-hye to include allegations that her administration blacklisted thousands of artists for their political beliefs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.