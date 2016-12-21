S. Korea court says Park won't testify in impeachment trial

Former presidential secretary Ahn Jong-beom, center, arrives at the office of the independent counsel in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. State prosecutors have now passed the investigation to a special prosecution team, which on Friday summoned Ahn for the second time this week as they focus on proving bribery suspicions between President Park Geun-hye and the Samsung Group.

