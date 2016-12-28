Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in International Business Machines Corp.
Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Corp. by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 87,806 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12)
|Tue
|lisaelliott
|7
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec 24
|Solarman
|1
|The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ...
|Dec 10
|natureboy
|2
|After 56 years, Photocircuits closing down (Feb '07)
|Dec 5
|Dude tube
|140
|Super Mario Run Release Date Revealed by Nintendo
|Nov 28
|mosesreed
|2
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Flapper51
|45
|critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Pete
|123
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC