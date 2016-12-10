NY Green Bank lends $25 million to fuel cell company
The state-sponsored New York Green Bank is lending $25 million to an Albany-area manufacturer to expand fuel cell use at distribution centers for clients such as Wal-Mart and Home Depot. The Green Bank is a division of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.
