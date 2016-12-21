Nintendoa s mobile Mario game sets download record SUper Mario run
Super Mario Run hit 25 million downloads just four days after its Dec. 15 release in 151 countries on Apple Inc's But Nintendo shares have lost 11 percent since the launch as the latest game to feature Nintendo's princess-rescuing Italian plumber received negative reviews from users mainly complaining about its $9.99 one-time cost, rather than the usual model of paying small amounts for special features. "Mario is arguably the most popular gaming franchise in the world, yet we see only about 8 percent of those who try the game actually purchasing it," said Sensor Tower analyst Spencer Gabriel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAX-AM Springfield.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ...
|Dec 10
|natureboy
|2
|After 56 years, Photocircuits closing down (Feb '07)
|Dec 5
|Dude tube
|140
|Super Mario Run Release Date Revealed by Nintendo
|Nov 28
|mosesreed
|2
|How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12)
|Nov 22
|martin
|6
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Flapper51
|45
|critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Pete
|123
|Micron Technology: Leveraged Buyout Announcemen... (Jun '07)
|Oct '16
|ThePriceIsRIght
|4,617
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC