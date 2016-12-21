Nintendoa s mobile Mario game sets download record SUper Mario run

Super Mario Run hit 25 million downloads just four days after its Dec. 15 release in 151 countries on Apple Inc's But Nintendo shares have lost 11 percent since the launch as the latest game to feature Nintendo's princess-rescuing Italian plumber received negative reviews from users mainly complaining about its $9.99 one-time cost, rather than the usual model of paying small amounts for special features. "Mario is arguably the most popular gaming franchise in the world, yet we see only about 8 percent of those who try the game actually purchasing it," said Sensor Tower analyst Spencer Gabriel.

