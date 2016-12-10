Nintendo Plans To Release 2 or 3 Mobile Games a Year After Super Mario Run's Success
In an interview with Japan-based Kyoto NP, Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima revealed that Super Mario Run is just the start of a new strategy for mobile gaming. From an article on MacWorld: The company plans to release two or three new games next year , and continue that pattern beyond 2017, he said.
