Nintendo Co., Ltd (NTDOY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "NINTENDO LTD is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment. Nintendo has created such industry icons as Mario and Donkey Kong and launched franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Pokemon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12)
|Tue
|lisaelliott
|7
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec 24
|Solarman
|1
|The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ...
|Dec 10
|natureboy
|2
|After 56 years, Photocircuits closing down (Feb '07)
|Dec 5
|Dude tube
|140
|Super Mario Run Release Date Revealed by Nintendo
|Nov 28
|mosesreed
|2
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Flapper51
|45
|critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Pete
|123
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC