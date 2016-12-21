New criminal code revision features felony class overhaul
Gone is much of the leniency for felony charges in Missouri now that the criminal code has been updated by the General Assembly. ABC17 News reported this week on the change and the harsher punishments that will be doled out for repeat DWI offenders and child crimes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12)
|Dec 27
|lisaelliott
|7
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec 24
|Solarman
|1
|The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ...
|Dec 10
|natureboy
|2
|After 56 years, Photocircuits closing down (Feb '07)
|Dec 5
|Dude tube
|140
|Super Mario Run Release Date Revealed by Nintendo
|Nov '16
|mosesreed
|2
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Flapper51
|45
|critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Pete
|123
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC