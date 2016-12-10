MicroVision Raises $2.14 Million From the Sale of Common Stock
MicroVision intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes. Farhi had indicated his interest in participating in the company's recently completed underwritten public offering of shares of company common stock at a price to the public of $1.07 per share, but was unable to do so due to logistical reasons.
