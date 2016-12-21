LG's Levitating Speaker Expected To Mesmerize Audiences At CES 2017
The mesmerizing wireless speaker hovers in place over the accompanying Levitation Station to deliver high-quality audio while also making a lasting impression with its eye-catching design. In addition to its striking looks, the versatile speaker provides users the ability to seamlessly play music, podcasts and other audio content in the home as well as outdoors.
