LG Electronics unveiled its new laser projector, LG ProBeam
South Korea's LG Electronics unveiled a new laser projector, the LG ProBeam Tuesday. It is ideal for the home cinema experience because it is equipped with an advanced laser engine that produces up to 2,000 lumens of brightness with full HD , enabling viewers to enjoy video content even in a bright room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ...
|Dec 10
|natureboy
|2
|After 56 years, Photocircuits closing down (Feb '07)
|Dec 5
|Dude tube
|140
|Super Mario Run Release Date Revealed by Nintendo
|Nov 28
|mosesreed
|2
|How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12)
|Nov 22
|martin
|6
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Flapper51
|45
|critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Pete
|123
|Micron Technology: Leveraged Buyout Announcemen... (Jun '07)
|Oct '16
|ThePriceIsRIght
|4,617
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC