LG Electronics to unveil service aid robot and new OLED at CES
South Korea's LG Electronics Inc. will unveil its self-developed guide robot at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas to showcase its prowess in converging artificially intelligence and Internet of Things. LG which has been grooming and applying computer deep learning technologies on home appliances will deploy guide and cleaning robots at the Incheon International Airport from next year, a company official said.
