International Business Machines Corpo...

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Position Cut by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,859 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 200 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy... 9 hr Solarman 3
How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12) Dec 27 lisaelliott 7
News Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav... Dec 24 Solarman 1
News The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ... Dec 10 natureboy 2
News After 56 years, Photocircuits closing down (Feb '07) Dec 5 Dude tube 140
News Super Mario Run Release Date Revealed by Nintendo Nov '16 mosesreed 2
Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12) Oct '16 Flapper51 45
See all Electronics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,577 • Total comments across all topics: 277,507,694

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC