International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Position Cut by Buffington Mohr McNeal
Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,859 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 200 shares during the period.
