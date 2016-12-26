Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts
Energizer Holdings Inc. has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.
