Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
** Japanese electronic parts maker TDK Corp said it had agreed to buy InvenSense Inc, a U.S. chip maker that produces motion sensors for Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co, for $1.33 billion. ** Buyout firm TPG Capital LP has agreed to acquire Mediware Information Systems Inc, a healthcare technology company, from another private equity firm, Thoma Bravo LLC. ** Japan's JERA Co, a fuel joint venture of Tokyo Electric Power and Chubu Electric Power, said it has finalised terms of its previously agreed deal to take over the coal and freight trading business of French state-controlled utility EDF.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ...
|Dec 10
|natureboy
|2
|After 56 years, Photocircuits closing down (Feb '07)
|Dec 5
|Dude tube
|140
|Super Mario Run Release Date Revealed by Nintendo
|Nov 28
|mosesreed
|2
|How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12)
|Nov 22
|martin
|6
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Flapper51
|45
|critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Pete
|123
|Micron Technology: Leveraged Buyout Announcemen... (Jun '07)
|Oct '16
|ThePriceIsRIght
|4,617
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC