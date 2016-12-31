B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund Holds Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund maintained its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,794 shares of the company's stock at the end of the third quarter.

