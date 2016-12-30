Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Shares Bought by Riverhead Capital Management LLC
Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. by 4,524.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,915 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 282,667 shares during the period.
