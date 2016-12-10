100% Renewable: Las Vegas Is Now a Beacon Of Sustainability
Las Vegas may not be the first city you think of when you think of sustainability, but maybe it should be. When SunPower recently turned on the Boulder 1 solar project, the City of Las Vegas' government became the first in the country to be entirely powered by renewable energy.
