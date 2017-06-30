Warren Buffett to become largest shareholder in Bank of America
Buffett's investment conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway, is expected to spend $5 billion to buy 700 million shares of Bank of America next quarter. The company said it will convert warrants purchased in Bank of America in 2011 into common shares, with each share costing $7.14.
