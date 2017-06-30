Short seller Cohodes targets yet another Canadian firm: Exchange Income
Short seller Marc Cohodes, who has famously bet against the shares of six Canadian-based companies including Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and Home Capital Group Inc, said on Wednesday that he is targeting yet another Canadian firm - Exchange Income Corp. Cohodes told Reuters that Exchange Income - a Winnipeg-based company focused on opportunities in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing - does not generate enough cash to pay the juicy dividend it provides investors.
